Delta Governor, wife test positive for COVID-19

Delta Governor, wife test positive for COVID-19

Wednesday, July 1, 2020 12:16 pm


Governor Okowa of Delta State

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on Wednesday became the latest Nigerian State Chief Executive to test positive for COVID-19.

The Delta Governor announced that he has tested positive for the virus less than 24 hours after his Ondo State counterpart also announced that he has tested positive for the virus.

The Governor also announced that his wife, Edith, also tested positive in a post  on his verified Facebook Page on Wednesday.

“My wife and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are well and continuing with our isolation/medication. We thank you all for your continued prayers for us and our daughter”, he wrote.

The governor and his had gone into isolation last week after his daughter tested positive for the virus, according to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Olisa Ifeajika.

He said that “consequently, the Governor and his family members will immediately commence self-isolation for 14 days”.

Also,  two top officials of the State government, had tested positive to the virus recently.

They are the Secretary to the State Government, Chiedu Ebie, and Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 hours ago

    2023: Yahaya Bello speaks on campaign posters
    3 hours ago

    NLC to mobilise workers to resist hike in electricity tariff
    3 hours ago

    Facebook frustrates advertisers as boycott over hate speech kicks off
    3 hours ago

    Osun SSG,10 others test positive to COVID-19 – Commissioner
    4 hours ago

    Fulani versus Fulani: 9 die in Bauchi clash
    4 hours ago

    Zimbabwean dollar continues to lose ground against USD
    5 hours ago

    14 parties nominate candidates for Edo guber poll
    5 hours ago

    COVID-19: Nigeria records 17 deaths, 561 new cases