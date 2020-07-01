Delta Governor, wife test positive for COVID-19

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on Wednesday became the latest Nigerian State Chief Executive to test positive for COVID-19.

The Delta Governor announced that he has tested positive for the virus less than 24 hours after his Ondo State counterpart also announced that he has tested positive for the virus.

The Governor also announced that his wife, Edith, also tested positive in a post on his verified Facebook Page on Wednesday.

“My wife and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are well and continuing with our isolation/medication. We thank you all for your continued prayers for us and our daughter”, he wrote.

The governor and his had gone into isolation last week after his daughter tested positive for the virus, according to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Olisa Ifeajika.

He said that “consequently, the Governor and his family members will immediately commence self-isolation for 14 days”.

Also, two top officials of the State government, had tested positive to the virus recently.

They are the Secretary to the State Government, Chiedu Ebie, and Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu.