Domestic flights to resume July 8th

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Domestic flights which have been suspended in Nigeria since March 2020 will finally resume on the 8th of July, 2020.

Minister of Aviation Senator Hadi Sirika who announced on Wednesday, also disclosed that the flights would commence with the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja and the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos.

The Port Harcourt , Owerri and Maiduguri airports will reopen to flights on the 11th of July, while other airports across the country will join on the 15th of July.

Passengers looking to travel out of the country will have to wait a bit longer as the dates for the restart of international flights into and out of the country will be announced later.

A statement by James Odaudu, Public Affairs Director, Ministry of Aviation says Senator Sirika thanks stakeholders in the aviation industry and indeed the Nigerian public who have had to cope with the adverse effects of the flight suspension for their perseverance and cooperation in ensuring a successful return of operations at the nation’s airports.

Passengers are highly advised to follow all the safety guidelines and protocols put in place to ensure that the airports don’t become channels of infection for the dreaded coronavirus.

He assures that government will do all within its powers to ensure a rapid recovery of the aviation industry.