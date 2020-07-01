Fulani versus Fulani: 9 die in Bauchi clash

At least, nine lives have been lost in the clash between Fulani farmers and herders in Zadawa village, Misau Local Government Area of Bauchi State, according to the police.

It was gathered that several others others sustained injuries in the communal clash between Fulani farmers and Fulani herders which resulted from attempt to take over a grazing land by the local government where herders have been grazing for several years.

Though the land belongs to the government, local government had planned to take over the land for conversion into a farm, a development that did not go down well with the herders.

The herders violently reacted when the local council officials went to the place with security backing to take over the land on Monday, leading to the killings and and injuries.

The Caretaker CommMr. Yar Gwaran, however, said security personnel had taken control of the situation.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ahmed Wakili, said: “From report we have, nine people have been killed in the clash while six others were injured and are receiving treatment.”