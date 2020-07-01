Just in: FG increases petrol price

Wednesday, July 1, 2020 5:33 pm
The Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) on Wednesday recommended an upward review of the retail pump price of petrol from the previous N121.50 to between N140.89 to N143. 80.
Details later
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
3 New Appointments at Topmarké Attorneys LLP, Canada
Why I lured my siblings into prostitution – Convicted human trafficker
Court remands 6 men over armed robbery
Why my husband enjoys Edo people’s unalloyed support – Mrs. Obaseki
Covid-19 test is free- Lagos Govt
I don’t believe in negotiation with bandits – Buratai
Court remands man for sexually abusing 2 daughters
COVID-19: Africa records over 400,000 cases, 10,000 deaths
What do you think?