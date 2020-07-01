Just in: FG increases petrol price

Wednesday, July 1, 2020 5:33 pm


The Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) on Wednesday recommended an upward review of the retail pump price of petrol from the previous N121.50 to between N140.89 to N143. 80. 

