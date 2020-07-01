Ondo guber poll: Dogara heads PDP screening committee

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed the immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, as the chairman of its screening committee, for the Ondo State governorship primaries.

The appointment is contained in a statement issued by its National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd) in Abuja on Wednesday.

Akobundu said that the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) approved the nomination of Dogara and four others to serve on the screening gubernatorial committee.

Other members of the committee, according to Akobundu, include Sen. Zainab Kure, Fred Agbedi and Ndubuisi Agwuama while Rev. Bunmi Jenyo will serve as Secretary.

The committee is mandated to screen all aspirants for the upcoming 2020 governorship election in Ondo state.

“The exercise is scheduled for Thursday at the NWC hall, Wadata Plaza at 10.00 a.m.,’’ Akobundu stated.