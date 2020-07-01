Pastor, 54, arrested for defiling 12 years old girl

The Police in Ogun have arrested a 54 years old man, Niyi Omowodun, a resident of Ejigun Agbede Itele Ota in Ado-odo local government area of the state for defiling a 12 years old girl (name withheld).

The suspect, who claimed to be a pastor at Helmet of Life international church was arrested following a complaint by the father of the victim that while he was at his working place, he received a call from one of his neighbors that his daughter had been sexually abused by the suspect and that the said neighbor caught the man in the act.

Upon the report, the DPO Itele division Csp Monday Unuigbe detailed his detectives to go after the man and he was subsequently arrested.

On interrogation, the suspect confessed to having unlawful carnal knowledge of the little girl.

He stated further that he lured the small girl into an uncompleted building in the area when she was going on an errand.

When asked whether he has no wife, the suspect explained that he has been separated from his wife since 2016.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of police, Cp Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered the transfer of the suspect to anti human trafficking and child labor unit of the State Criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and diligent prosecution