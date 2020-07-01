Police parades 4 homosexuals, 19 rape suspects in Adamawa

Police parades 4 homosexuals, 19 rape suspects in Adamawa

Wednesday, July 1, 2020 10:37 pm


Police:

Police in Adamawa  has paraded four notorious homosexuals and 19 gang rape suspects across the state.

Mr Olugbenga Adeyanju,  State Commissioner of Police paraded the suspects on Wednesday in Yola.
Adeyanju  said that the achievements were recorded from April to date.
“The State Police Command having keyed into fight against rape and violent crimes against women and children, about 19 rape and four homosexual suspects were attested in the state.
” The development was as a result of frequent patrols and visibility policing introduced by the Command,” Adayanju said.
He said the four homosexual suspects were apprehended in Jabbi – Lamba a town  in Girei local government area.
Adeyanju said that the 19 rape suspects were apprehended, including a female, who specialised in luring her female friends to rape syndicates in Yola North local government area.
He  vowed that the  miscreants should either leave the state or would never see peace in their lives.
He  advised parents to watch their children’s movement and who they  interact with to avoid unnecessary incidents. ( NAN)
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    18 mins ago

    Rape: Afe Babalola wants imprisonment, castration as punishment
    37 mins ago

    Anambra 2021: Group says era of zoning for governor over
    47 mins ago

    Domestic flights to resume July 8th
    54 mins ago

    Court refuses bail to alleged kidnap kingpin, Wadume, others
    1 hour ago

    Ondo guber poll: Dogara heads PDP screening committee
    1 hour ago

    Why military accomplices of Taraba kidnap kingpin are yet to be docked- FG
    2 hours ago

    Pastor, 54, arrested for defiling 12 years old girl
    3 hours ago

    Fraud: Ex-LUTH Accountant  bags 15 years