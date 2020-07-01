Why I went nude for my son – Ghanaian actress

By Nehru Odeh

Ghanaian actress and video vixen, Akuapem Poloo literally set the internet on fire when she posted a photo of herself completely nude in front of her seven year old son on Instagram to mark his seventh birthday anniversary

The actress said in the emotion-laden post that she decided to go naked in front of her son because she gave birth to him naked.

She wrote:

“Son today reminds me of the very day I gave birth to you with no stress and with no regret…..30th June 2013 exactly 4:46am Sunday.

Haha I still remember this date because it’s really meant a lot to me, I only felt the 30 minutes pain when you were turning to come out you were soo good to me.

I gave birth with no complication, no cut no disability Haha I love you son. You see how you looking at me always remember that I love you.

I’m naked in front of you because this is how naked I was giving birth to you, so in case you find me naked lying somewhere don’t pass by me but rather see me as your mom who brought you to life.”

Though many have criticized the actress for posting naked in front of her seven year old son, what the actress did goes beyond just posing naked. Nakedness symbolizes bareness, being natural self and the truth.

There is a way in which nakedness means one has nothing to hide, that one is revealing herself to the other, true, pure and untainted by socialization, culture, religion, modernization etc.

It is the actress telling her seven year old son, “This is me, my natural self, before socialization and acculturation turned me into something else. I don’t have anything to hide.

That is the reason she said: “I’m naked in front of you because this is how naked I was giving birth to you, so in case you find me naked lying somewhere don’t pass by me but rather see me as your mom who brought you to life.”

Nothing can be further than the truth. Which truth? you ask. The actress’ truth. As Friedrich Nietzsche, the German philosopher would say, truth is relative and beyond good and evil.

Nakedness symbolizes life. It symbolizes nature. It symbolizes the mother earth. It symbolizes truthfulness. It symbolizes the opening of one’s heart to the other. It symbolizes unconditional love, love untainted by societal prejudices, the natural being, the way Adam and Eve were before the fall of man, before the loss of innocence.

“Haha I love you son. You see how you looking at me always remember that I love you,” she said.

Man was indeed created naked, without clothes, without prejudices, without hate, without presumptions. That indeed is the reason why creation is about nakedness, sacrifice, the opening of oneself to the other, without the fear of being taken advantage of.

And that is also the reason why the actress said: ’m naked in front of you because this is how naked I was giving birth to you.”

If one is always naked while giving birth, then creation is about giving oneself to the object being created. It’s like Mother Earth opening herself to us, sacrificing herself so that we may live. Little wonder love making is all about nakedness, about truthfulness, about sacrifice.

But since the fall of man, he has put love making to bad use. We have destroyed Mother Earth and continue to destroy her because of our greed, prejudices, dishonesty and hate. Before we crucify the actress, let him who has not sinned cast the first stone. This indeed is the actress’ own truth.