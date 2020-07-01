Why my husband enjoys Edo people’s unalloyed support – Mrs. Obaseki

By Jethro Ibileke

Wife of Edo State Governor, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, has attributed the passion for good governance and development of the State, by the Obaseki administration for the continued support by the people of the state.

Mrs. Obaseki disclosed this Wednesday in Benin, during a courtesy visit by the Deputy National and State Woman Leaders of the PDP, Hajia Hadizat Umoru and Deaconess Lindsay Tes-Soraer respectively.

She disclosed that the Obaseki’s hunger and desire is to see Edo state develop, progress and compete with Lagos State.

The Edo First Lady charged politicians to let their passion for development transcend party platforms, noting that this “accounts for the emergence of the one big family currently in Edo state.”

She added that she is convinced that God wants to do a marvellous thing in Nigeria.

“We are all Nigerians, we must love our country, we must want our country to be great and appealing. We all must forget about our own personal gains and think of the common good.

“The smart thing to do is to read the handwriting on the wall and do what we need to do, to save our country and that is to use the money and wealth and resources God has given to us to make the life of everyone better,” she said.

Earlier, the PDP Deputy National Woman Leader, Hajia Hadizat Umoru, said they were at the Government House to congratulate Mrs. Obaseki and to properly introduce her to other women in the party.

“The purpose of our visit is to congratulate you and your teaming supporters for joining the party. Secondly, to appeal to you that PDP women are anxious to meet with the women that came with you, because we know when we get the women, we have already gotten their husbands and their children,” Umoru said.

Also speaking, the PDP State Women Leader, Deaconess Lindsay Tes-Sorae, said: “We just came to heartily welcome you to the fold and family of PDP, and also for you to give us the time to bring in our women cause they’ve already started working, networking because the time is short.”

END.