1959 in Ohio University, Athens, Ohio: Meeting of Martin Luther King Jr and Bola Ige

Thursday, July 2, 2020 12:15 pm



Martin Luther King Jr, left, Bola Ige, right and another guest

A rare one, this! The only known meeting between two visionaries whose lives would be cut short by the assassin’s bullet—the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1968; and the lawyer, politician, and public intellectual, Bola Ige, shot dead in his office, in Ibadan, in 2001.

According to a post by Senator Babafemi Ojudu: “Mr. ‘Bola Ige, co-secretary of the 18th Ecumenical Student Conference held at the University of Ohio, Athens Ohio, and The Rev. Martin Luther King jr at the daily news briefing during the conference which took place between December 27, 1959 and January 2, 1960.”

Credit: Biyi Bandele and Senator Babafemi Ojudu

