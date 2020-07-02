81 killed in Ethiopia protests over singer’s death – Police

81 killed in Ethiopia protests over singer’s death – Police

Thursday, July 2, 2020 9:34 am


Hachalu Hundessa,

At least 81 people were killed in Ethiopia after a popular singer’s death sparked violent protests in the country’s Oromia region, a police chief said late Wednesday.

Those killed included protesters and police officers, Ararsa Merdasa, the Oromia Police Chief, said in a televised press briefing.

Hachalu Hundessa, a singer who focused on the rights of the country’s Oromo ethnic group and became a popular voice in a wave of protests that led to the downfall of the previous prime minister in 2018, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen on Monday.

Following his death, huge protests erupted in Addis Ababa, the capital city and Oromia region, the homeland of the Oromo people.

According to media reports, the authorities shut down the internet in parts of the country on Tuesday to curb the spread of the protests. (Xinhua/NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 mins ago

    Fulani vs Fulani clash: Bauchi governor suspends Caretaker chairman
    27 mins ago

    Help!’ cry British musicians, warning of crisis in live music industry
    35 mins ago

    N78.9bn refund: Cheers, jeers for Wike over ‘new song’ for Buhari
    1 hour ago

    Family indicts vigilance group over missing man in Rivers
    2 hours ago

    How planned COVID-19 protest in FMC Lokoja was disrupted – NMA
    2 hours ago

    COVID-19: 3 new developments in Nigeria on Wednesday
    2 hours ago

    Christ’s School At 87: Celebrating Henry Dallimore
    3 hours ago

    Buhari sends list of 41 new ambassadors to Senate