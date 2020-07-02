Attack on FMC Lokoja: Kogi heading for doomsday, says Natasha

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Governorship candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the November 16 Kogi State Governorship election, Natasha Akpoti has condemned the attack on Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja describing it as unfortunate.

Akpoti said the attack is the height of deplorable state of insecurity in Kogi State. She noted that the state is on its way to doomsday under the watch of the Governor Yahaya Bello “whose government was caught in the web of defense rather than condemning the barbaric act of the hoodlums.”

“The attack on FMC came up just about three weeks of the bloody Isanlu attacks on a bank and Police Station, all situated in Kogi State, which claimed nine lives and left many others injured and properties vandalized.

“More worrisome about the FMC attack is the tactical occurrence amidst the Coronavirus pandemic which Kogi State is yet to have a decisive measure for conducting random tests or even come out to make clear statement on the current health situation of the indigenes as regards symptoms, isolation centres and laboratories.

“Kogi State is witnessing one of the worst governments in her history. Serious hunger; imposed ignorance to health safety; insecurity; incompetent and crude leaders with poor masses. Kogi is heading to a doomsday if nothing is done to rescue it,” she said.

The News reports that Gunmen, on Wednesday, attacked the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Lokoja, the Kogi state capital and prevented a COVID-19 press conference. The hospital had scheduled a media briefing for the day to demand a COVID-19 screening centre in the state and to also speak about the challenges health workers are facing with regard to the disease