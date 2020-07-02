Attack on FMC Lokoja: Kogi heading for doomsday, says Natasha

Attack on FMC Lokoja: Kogi heading for doomsday, says Natasha

Thursday, July 2, 2020 1:59 pm


Natasha Akpoti: SDP Candidate


Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Governorship candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the November 16 Kogi State Governorship election, Natasha Akpoti has condemned the attack on Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja describing it as unfortunate.

Akpoti said the attack is the height of deplorable state of insecurity in Kogi State. She noted that the state is on its way to doomsday under the watch of the Governor Yahaya Bello “whose government was caught in the web of defense rather than condemning the barbaric act of the hoodlums.”

“The attack on FMC came up just about three weeks of the bloody Isanlu attacks on a bank and Police Station, all situated in Kogi State, which claimed nine lives and left many others injured and properties vandalized.

“More worrisome about the FMC attack is the tactical occurrence amidst the Coronavirus pandemic which Kogi State is yet to have a decisive measure for conducting random tests or even come out to make clear statement on the current health situation of the indigenes as regards symptoms, isolation centres and laboratories.

“Kogi State is witnessing one of the worst governments in her history. Serious hunger; imposed ignorance to health safety; insecurity; incompetent and crude leaders with poor masses. Kogi is heading to a doomsday if nothing is done to rescue it,” she said.

The News reports that Gunmen, on Wednesday, attacked the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Lokoja, the Kogi state capital and prevented a COVID-19 press conference. The hospital had scheduled a media briefing for the day to demand a COVID-19 screening centre in the state and to also speak about the challenges health workers are facing with regard to the disease

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    6 mins ago

    Abuja filling stations sell PMS at N143 new price
    8 mins ago

    Zenith Bank Ranked Number One Bank In Nigeria By Tier-1 Capital
    15 mins ago

    Why Supreme Court may disqualify Obaseki – Erhahon
    50 mins ago

    Provisional Thoughts on the National Consultative Front
    2 hours ago

    1959 in Ohio University, Athens, Ohio: Meeting of Martin Luther King Jr and Bola Ige
    5 hours ago

    Edo 2020: Ganduje heads 49-member APC Campaign Council (full list)
    5 hours ago

    Fulani vs Fulani clash: Bauchi governor suspends Caretaker chairman
    5 hours ago

    81 killed in Ethiopia protests over singer’s death – Police