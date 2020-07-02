COVID-19: 3 new developments in Nigeria on Wednesday

There were at least three new milestones in the battle against COVID-19 in the country on Wednesday as indicated in the figures reported by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

For one, Nigeria on Wednesday recorded its new highest daily figure of the infections with diagnosis of 790 new COVID-19 cases in the country.

This brings the total infections in the country to 26, 484.

Also, with 166 new infections, Delta displaced Lagos as the State with the daily highest number of infections for the day.

Lagos which, except for one or two occasions, has always topped the table of the new infections as reported daily by NCDC came second on the table released on Wednesday with 120 new infections.

Also, testing for the virus in the country exceeds 4,000 for the first time in 125 days with a record daily test of 4, 205.

The Virology Laboratory at Federal Medical Centre, Owo, Ondo State has been included in the National COVID-19 Molecular Laboratory Network.

This brings the total number of laboratories in the national network to 40.

The NCDC which made this known on its official twitter handle also said as at July 1, Nigeria recorded 13 deaths.

The health agency said that no new state reported a case in the last 24 hours.

The NCDC also said that Nigeria has now reported a total of 603 deaths in 35 states and the FCT.

Other states with new infections are: Enugu-66, FCT-65, Edo-60, Ogun-43, Kano-41, Kaduna-39, Ondo-33, Rivers-32, Bayelsa-29, Katsina-21, Imo-20, Kwara-18. Oyo-11, Abia-10, Benue-6, Gombe-4, Yobe-2, Bauchi-2 and Kebbi-2.

The centre also said it has introduced a Self-Assessment Tool.

It said that Nigerians could use the opportunity to complete a COVID-19 self-assessment by dialing 01-700-6232 for an automated call-back if they suspect that them or a loved one may have been exposed to the virus.