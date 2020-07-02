EFCC arrests bank guard, 2 others over alleged fraud in Makurdi

EFCC arrests bank guard, 2 others over alleged fraud in Makurdi

Thursday, July 2, 2020 6:26 pm


Ibrahim Magu, Acting EFCC Chairman

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has arrested a bank guard and two others who allegedly specialised in defrauding bank customers through Automated Teller Machines (ATM) in Benue.

Mr Dele Oyewale, the Head, Media & Publicity of EFCC0 ,made this known in a statement on Thursday.

Oyewale said the suspects were arrested in the premises of a first generation bank in the North Bank area of Makurdi.

He said the suspects (names withheld) allegedly perpetrated the fraud by obtaining details of customers who sought help to withdraw cash through their ATM.

According to him, they operate by hanging around ATM machines to help those who want to withdrawal money.

The official said that in the process they would swap the figures and other details, such as password, in the customer’s ATM card and clone it to defraud the unsuspecting customer.

He said that the commission recovered 31 ATM cards of different banks bearing different names, many smart phones,two laptops, 16 starter SIM cards, one Glo modem, one flash drive and fake currency notes from the suspects.

“The commission also recovered one Mazda car, millennia model from the suspects.”

He added that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.

