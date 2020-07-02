Engr. Wada condemns attack on FMC Lokoja

Thursday, July 2, 2020 4:43 pm



Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship flagbearer in the November 16, 2019 election in Kogi State, Engr. Musa Wada has condemned hoodlums’ attack on Federal Medical Center situated in Lokoja, Kogi State.

Wada who made this known in a statement said the attack is “totally unacceptable, barbaric and a negative dent on the image of Kogi State in the eyes of the whole world.

“It is unfortunate that the hoodlums carted away essential materials as well as medical records which will no doubt hamper the organisation’s capacity to produce accurate data on tests carried out on the ravaging corona virus.

“The government of the day must, by all means, be ready to defend the lives and properties of her citizens in this trying time.

“I am totally disappointed in the State Government’s continual defense of the evil they should have aggressively condemned. The people of Kogi State cannot afford to continue to live in palpable fears as it is a duty a State Government must carry out.”

t was reported on Wednesday that unknown gunmen stormed the Federal Medical Center in the heart of Lokoja, destroying properties and making away with blood samples, laptops, phones, medical records and other personal effects.

