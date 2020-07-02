Father impregnates 17-year-old daughter in Adamawa

The Police Command in Adamawa has arrested a 42-year-old father for allegedly raping and impregnating his 17-year-old daughter in Yola.

DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, the command Public Relation Officer, confirmed the development to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Yola.

Nguroje said that the arrest of the suspect was another breakthrough made by the state command in its fight against rape and related offences in the state.

“The police command’s fight against rape and sexual violence against women and children is yielding positive results.

“The command on July 1 arrested a 42-year-old man, Matthew Joseph, a resident of Yola South LGA, for having frequent sexual intercourse with his 17-year-old daughter.

“The suspect took advantage of the daughter after he divorced her mother for over a year and has been having sexual intercourse with her until she got pregnant

“Investigation so far revealed that the victim is three months pregnant and is now undergoing medical screenings,” Nguroje said.

He said police in the state would deal with anyone found wanting.

NAN reports that the arrest was coming less than 24 hours after the command paraded 23 rape and homosexual suspects. (NAN)