FMC Lokoja attack: Kogi govt sues for peace



Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Kogi State government has sued for peace over the attack on the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja in the early hours of Wednesday, describing it as a protest. The Government in a statement by Kingsley Fanwo, Commissioner for Information and Communication called on people to remain calm as it promised to get to the root of thei matter.

Fanwo described it as an “unfortunate scuffle between the Staff of the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja and some patients’ relatives at the hospital” noting that

“Preliminary findings revealed that the violence ensued when relations of patients in the medical facility protested against the failure of the management of the hospital to attend to them.”

“Many people in the Emergency Ward were left unattended to and a mother delivered at the gate of the hospital. That generated a lot of public tension in the State.

Tension started building since yesterday when patients and their relatives learnt of a plan by the medical staff to stage a protest today, seeking protection from Covid-19.

“We urge the people of the State to remain calm as Government will ensure maintenance of law and order.

“We also sue for calm and urge medical authorities to remain committed to their medical profession and responsibilities as Government will protect them in order to give them the confidence to deliver. Healthcare management must never be politicized.

Also, Government will carry out further investigations to ascertain the remote causes of the breach of peace by the protesters and also address their fears.

“The Kogi State Government will also make the State-owned Specialist Hospital available to patients in critical condition and who are denied medical attention by the authorities of the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja.

It would be recalled that some armed hoodlums invaded the FMC Lokoja Wednesday morning carting away laptops, cash and other valuables.