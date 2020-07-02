FRSC monitors compliance with COVID-19 protocols in Anambra motors parks

Mr Andrew Kumapayi, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), in Anambra, on Thursday urged transport operators to strictly adhere to safety protocols against the spread of COVID-19 as activities resumed in motor parks nationwide.

Kumapayi made the plea as he led his officers on inspection tour of motor parks across the state following lifting of ban on interstate travels by the Federal Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Sector Commander inspected the TRACAS Nigeria Ltd., Awka Mass Transit and Ekwulobia Mass Transit Motor Parks.

The inspection was to check for the provision of handwashing facilities, alcohol-based hand sanitisers, use of passengers manifest, compliance with physical distancing during loading of passengers and wearing of face masks by drivers and passengers.

Kumapayi said: “This inspection is necessary with the resumption of activities at the public and private motor parks nationwide.

“Safety is a basic need for every traveller and in times of COVID-19 pandemic, it becomes more important than ever.

“Transport operators need to be reminded of their responsibility as collaborators in the fight to put an end to the spread of COVID-19 pandemic through total compliance to the transport safety protocol.

“We are appealing to transport operators in the state to follow diligently, all hygiene protocols to prevent further spread of Coronavirus.”