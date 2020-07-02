HiiT PLC Offers N20m Scholarship to University Students on Instructor-led Online Training

HiiT PLC, the leading Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Training Service Provider in Nigeria, has concluded plans to offer scholarships worth Twenty Million Naira (N20m) to interested Nigerian students at the tertiary education level as her humble contribution to the Federal Government COVID-19 Economic Palliatives.

The decision is part of the company’s resolve is to support various governments’ initiates towards moderating the effect of the Pandemic on our teeming youths who are currently idling away at home to build ICT skills that are in global demand from home, and even begin to earn income.

According to Mr. Kayode Shobajo, Chief Executive Officer,HiiT PLC, all that is required of interested students to apply forthe scholarship is to visit: www.hiit.ng/scholarship and complete the Scholarship Application Form. They should however note that this opportunity is on first come, first served basis. The courses on offer include Digital Marketing, Web Design, Digital Literacy, Cisco Certified Network Associate, Python programming and many others.

Shobajo disclosed that unlike most other online training platforms, HiiT Online Training offers Instructor-led training coupled with other training methods including live interactive classes, videos, slides, whiteboards and simulation labs to impact IT skills that are in huge demands by employers.

“The teaching time and students’ interaction time mix are optimized to ensure the best online learning outcome for our cultural environment,” he said. “Our Instructors are highly skilled & well equipped to deliver lectures from their homes or anywhere they are comfortable. So, government lockdowns do not disturb our classes. Furthermore, our students can also gain access to the recorded classes at their own time from anywhere in the world.”

Speaking further on some of the courses on offer, Shobajo said Digital Marketing enables students gain comprehensive understanding of all major digital marketing channels used today as well as create, launch, and analyze campaigns across a multitude of platforms, including Facebook ads, Google Ads, Google Analytics, and more.

“Digital Marketing has become an integral part of marketing budgets and will soon overtake all other traditional channels of Marketing,” he said. “With the demand for digital marketers outweighing the supply, professionals skilled in digital strategy, consumer behaviour, content distribution, and social media are in high demand. This course aims to bridge that gap and create industry-ready Digital Marketers.“

On Web Design, Shobajo said with more communication and commerce being conducted online than ever before, the web provides incredible opportunities for Web Designers. At the end of the course, graduates of web design will play a central role in building dynamic websites and applications that deliver content in a variety of formats for multiple devices for organisations.This course is designed to equip participants with the technical knowledge and skills to create well-designed websites in terms of aesthetics, using today’s modern web design tools.

Python, on the other hand, is a powerful general-purpose programming language. It is used in Web Development, Data Science, creating software prototypes, and so on. It has simple easy-to-use syntax. Students will learn the basics of Python, then move on to acquire skills on how to develop Web applications using the Django framework.

The course also covers the basics of creating basic applications using the MVC (model-view-controller) design pattern, as well as more advanced topics such as Administration, Session Management and Authentication.

According to Shobajo, HiiT has graduated over 50,000 students at its existing Training Centres located in Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Ibadan over the past 24 years, and therefore has pedigree as a Training Service Provider, inclusion of Online Training will simply be an extension of our known brand virtue of service par excellence. And do not forget that we are also a profession IT company duly registered with Computer Professionals Registration Council of Nigeria (CPN).

HIIT’s mission is to provide quality and affordable access to Online Training/Education in such a manner that will be superior to other means using the criteria of Learning Outcomes and Return on Investment (ROI).