How planned COVID-19 protest in FMC Lokoja was disrupted – NMA

How planned COVID-19 protest in FMC Lokoja was disrupted – NMA

Thursday, July 2, 2020 8:07 am


One of the vandalised offices in FMC Lokoja

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Kogi chapter, has explained how hoodlums disrupted peaceful protests by staff of Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja their safety in the hospital as a result of the ongoing global pandemic of COVID-19 in the state.

A statement on Wednesday in Lokoja, jointly signed by the state Chairman and Secretary of NMA, Dr Zubair Kabiru and Dr Okungbowa Osaretin, respectively, described the attack on FMC Lokoja premises as ”uncivilised and uncalled for”.

According to the statement, report has reached NMA Kogi chapter, about the ugly incidence that took place on Wednesday at the premises of the FMC Lokoja when some suspected hoodlums stormed the hospital’s premises, vandalised offices and carted away some personal and hospital valuables.

”The hospital is where lives are saved; it is uncivilised for it to be attacked for whatsoever reason.

”The staff of the hospital had planned to have a peaceful protest over their safety in the hospital as a result of the ongoing global pandemic of COVID-19 in the state.

”However, before the protest could start, some unknown hoodlums stormed the hospital premises and disrupted the planned peaceful protest.

”This action has led to the total shutdown of the only functional tertiary healthcare facility in the state.

”NMA Kogi state, believes that the action of these hoodlums is totally uncalled for and condemns it in absolute terms,” the statement said.

The association, therefore, called on the State and Federal Governments to bring the perpetrators to book, while ensuring adequate security for the healthcare workers in the state.

 

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    21 mins ago

    COVID-19: 3 new developments in Nigeria on Wednesday
    39 mins ago

    Christ’s School At 87: Celebrating Henry Dallimore
    2 hours ago

    Buhari sends list of 41 new ambassadors to Senate
    5 hours ago

    NDDC restates no missing N40bn as alleged by National Assembly
    6 hours ago

    Access Bank celebrates recognition of Tracy Batta as Forbes Africa’s 2020 30 under 30
    6 hours ago

    HiiT PLC Offers N20m Scholarship to University Students on Instructor-led Online Training
    8 hours ago

    FMC Lokoja attack: Kogi govt sues for peace
    9 hours ago

    Covid-19: Hoodlums attack FMC Lokoja