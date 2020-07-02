Ondo govt declares 7-day mourning for health commissioner

Ondo govt declares 7-day mourning for health commissioner

Thursday, July 2, 2020 10:23 pm


Late Ondo Health Commissioner, Dr Wahab Adegbenro

The Ondo State Government has directed all flags in the state to fly at half mast for seven days to mourn the late Dr Wahab Adegbenro, the state  Commissioner for Health who died on Thursday.

The state government announced this in  a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Akure by Mr Donald Ojogo, the state Commissioner for Information.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adegbenro,  65, died at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo.

Ojogo also said that the state government has declared Friday, July 3, a work-free day in memory of Adegbenro.

“With a deep sense of sadness, Ondo State wishes to announce the demise of the Commissioner for Health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro.

“Until his death, Adegbenro, a two-time health commissioner in the state, equally doubled as Chairman, Ondo State Inter-ministerial Committee Against COVID-19,” he said.

Ojogo explained that Adegbenro was in the forefront of the state’s battles against COVID-19 pandemic before his demise.

“Not only did he signpost commitment and diligence, he, indeed, was immeasurable in his inspiration clearly defining himself as an embodiment of selflessness, hardwork and inexorable professionalism.

“To say the least, Dr Adegbenro was our general, and died healing others.

“Having served humanity with the attendant kindness, he played his part honourably.

“The least we can do for this medical hero is to plant a seed of honour for him,” he said.(NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 min ago

    COVID-19: No time frame for train service resumption – PTF
    42 mins ago

    Kogi Governor appoints new Personal Assistant, others
    2 hours ago

    Virtual learning: Minister commends Edo State University
    3 hours ago

    Buhari suspends NSITF boss, others
    3 hours ago

    Kwara college speaks on discovery of 2,000 fake certificates
    3 hours ago

    20 to 40-year-olds driving COVID-19 transmission in Nigeria – NCDC
    4 hours ago

    Buhari renews appointment of 12 Ambassadors
    4 hours ago

    EFCC arrests bank guard, 2 others over alleged fraud in Makurdi