Ondo govt declares 7-day mourning for health commissioner

The Ondo State Government has directed all flags in the state to fly at half mast for seven days to mourn the late Dr Wahab Adegbenro, the state Commissioner for Health who died on Thursday.

The state government announced this in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Akure by Mr Donald Ojogo, the state Commissioner for Information.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adegbenro, 65, died at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo.

Ojogo also said that the state government has declared Friday, July 3, a work-free day in memory of Adegbenro.

“With a deep sense of sadness, Ondo State wishes to announce the demise of the Commissioner for Health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro.

“Until his death, Adegbenro, a two-time health commissioner in the state, equally doubled as Chairman, Ondo State Inter-ministerial Committee Against COVID-19,” he said.

Ojogo explained that Adegbenro was in the forefront of the state’s battles against COVID-19 pandemic before his demise.

“Not only did he signpost commitment and diligence, he, indeed, was immeasurable in his inspiration clearly defining himself as an embodiment of selflessness, hardwork and inexorable professionalism.

“To say the least, Dr Adegbenro was our general, and died healing others.

“Having served humanity with the attendant kindness, he played his part honourably.

“The least we can do for this medical hero is to plant a seed of honour for him,” he said.(NAN)