PDP constitutes new zonal caretaker committee for South West

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dissolved its South West Zonal Caretaker Committee.

The party, in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, on Thursday in Abuja, announced Mr Dayo Ogungbenro, as the Chairman of the new Caretaker Committee.

Other members of the new committee are: Daisi Akinniran, to serve as the secretary, while Chief Taiwo Abayomi Kuye, Chief Adeola Ogunrinde, Mrs Oyebola Awolowo, Prince Nekan Olagbegi, Mrs Funmi Oguns and Hon. Owokoniran Wahab are members.

Ologbondiyan said that action of the NWC was pursuant to Sections 29 (2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended).

“The new Caretaker Committee is to pilot the affairs of the party in the South West Zone for a period not exceeding three months (90) days as prescribed by Section 32(2)(e) of the PDP Constitution pending the conduct of elective zonal congress.

“The NWC enjoins all leaders and members of our great party in the South West zone to continue to work together in harmony especially as the party join forces with the people of Ondo state for a successful governorship election in September,”he said. (NAN)