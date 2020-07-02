PDP screens aspirants for Ondo governorship poll

The party’s aspirants include the incumbent D eputy Governor of the state, Dr Agboola Ajayi, Mr Eyitayo Jegede; Sen. Boluwaji Kunlere, Dr Eddy Olafeso, Mr Ben Okunomo, Mr Bode Ayorinde; Otunba Bamidele Akingboye, Mr Godday Erewa and Mr Sola Ebiseeni



The party had on Wednesday announced the immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Yakubu Dogara, as chairman of the screening committee.

Other members of the committee are Sen. Zainab Kure, Mr Fred Agbedi and Mr Ndubuisi Agwuama while Rev. Bunmi Jenyo serves as secretary.

The exercise of the party’s aspirants was still in progress as at the time of filing this report.

Speaking with the newsmen Ebiseeni described the screening as free and fair.