Virtual learning: Minister commends Edo State University

By Jethro Ibileke

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, has commended the management of Edo University, Iyamho, for the effective use of Learning Management System in commencing its 2nd semester 2019/2020 Academic Session even as the Covid-19 pandemic lingers.

The Minister in a letter to management of the University, expressed the Ministry’s joy that “while tertiary institutions across the Country were shutdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, lecturers from Edo University Iyamho were using the CANVAS Learning Management System from their various homes and offices via CANVAS video conferencing facility to deliver quality education to its students.”

The feat, the Minister noted “allows the students to access a comprehensive collection of course materials, ranging from course lecture notes, presentation slides- textbooks, pictures, charts and illustrative diagrams, video links, video and audio materials,” adding that it has enhanced the students’ learning while at home.

Recall that the management of the University in its commitment to graduate students in line with the University’s academic calendar, resumed academic activities online on her CANVAS Learning Management System (LMS) due to the nationwide lockdown occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The CANVAS Learning Management System is a digital learning platform that enables both staff and students to interact same way they do in their conventional classrooms, either on their Laptops or using their android phones with their login details from anywhere in the world.

It provides a computerized learning platform which enables students perform interactive academic activities online, with a capacity of 100 video conferencing/lectures.

The University which acquired this Ivy League Learning Management System in the first semester of the 2018/2019 academic session and launched in January, 2019, is the first University in the West African sub region to achieve this feat.