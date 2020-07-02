Why Supreme Court may disqualify Obaseki – Erhahon

By Nehru Odeh

A former Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress in Edo State, Godwin Erhahon, has said the Supreme Court may eventually disqualify Governor Godwin Obaseki, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the forthcoming governorship election in Edo State on the grounds that he contested in the primaries of two different political parties.

Erhahon, who spoke to Daily Post in Benin-City, said what happened to Uche Nwosu, the governorship candidate of the Action Alliance, would also happen to him since, like Nwosu, he contested primaries in two different political parties, the APC and PDP.

Erhahon also said Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, are wasting their time because they have failed to learn from history, adding that what happened to Nwosu should have served as a lesson to them.

According to him a Supreme Court judgment that sacked Nwosu as the governorship candidate of the AA in the 2019 election should have guided the governor’s decision to participate in the Peoples Democratic Party’s primary after undergoing screening in APC.

“The apex court crafted the judgment so explicitly as if it was meant for the duo of the governor and his deputy to understand what fate awaits them in the state.

“The Supreme court nullified Uche Nwosu nomination in AA on the account that he had contested for nomination under APC.

“As if to explain itself further to the outgoing Governor, the Supreme Court elaborated on how the relevant law nullifies the PDP candidacy for their understanding when it elaborated thus:

“The spirit of the law forbids anyone to contest for nomination under two or more parties in the same election or even start the process of being nominated by procuring the nomination form. How does Governor Obaseki hope to escape the last clause?” Erhahon maintained.

Erhahon also said the governor currently possesses a counterfeit PDP governorship ticket, since he obtained the APC nomination form, filled it and returned same, and even attended the party’s screening and was disqualified.

He said based on that clause, the apex Court seems to have told Obaseki to stop wasting his time and resources.

“So also does it sound a warning to Obaseki’s supporters that they are about burying themselves along with a dead body because they are blinded by temporary pecuniary sentiments.

“Whoever is being deceived by his neighbour may survive but whoever deceives himself is on a suicide mission. Let’s watch and see where desperation, cantankerousness and sadism are leading Governor Obaseki to. Like the Benin elders would say, ‘Hasty wrestling and fatal fall go together’,” he averred.