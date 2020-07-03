Bayelsa Police arrest suspected rapist of an 8-year old girl

Bayelsa Police arrest suspected rapist of an 8-year old girl

Friday, July 3, 2020 1:01 pm


The yet to be identified man accused of defiling an 8 -year old being carried by cops to the Police Command, Yenagoa.

The Bayelsa State Police Command has arrested a Man alleged to have raped an 8year old girl.
The incident took place at NIIT Road, Biogbolo in Yenegoa, the Bayelsa State Capital.

CP Uwem Akpan, Commissioner Bayelsa Police

The man’s neighbours who were not happy with the ugly incident , contacted the Police and the Chairperson of the DO Foundation, Mrs Dise Ogbise- Erhisere, an advocacy group against rape and violence against the girl-child.
The suspect has however denied any wrong-doing claiming that he only gave the girl accommodation by allowing her to sleep in his house.
“She slept on the floor and I slept on the bed” he said.
Bayelsa State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr Asinim Butswat , said the suspect was being investigated

