Buhari pays tribute to Late Ooni Aderemi, lauds his good deeds

Buhari pays tribute to Late Ooni Aderemi, lauds his good deeds

Friday, July 3, 2020 4:06 pm


Sir Adesoji Aderemi

President Muhammadu Buhari has paid glowing tribute to the late Ooni of Ife, Oba Adesoji Aderemi, on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the passage of the foremost monarch.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, said Buhari made his feelings known in a letter addressed to the family of the departed Oba, on Friday.

The president’s letter read in part: “It gives me deep sense of pleasure and fulfillment to do this brief tribute in memory of the illustrious Ooni of Ife, Oba Adesoji Tadenikawo Aderemi, who reigned between 1930 and 1980.

“On this 40th Remembrance Anniversary of the great man, the country recalls the imprints of a foremost Nationalist, very successful businessman, former Governor, Western Region (1960-1962), and traditional ruler, on the sands of time.

“To the benefit of his memory, Ooni Aderemi built schools, dispensaries, churches, museums, and attracted the establishment in his domain of waterworks, electricity projects, and the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife).

“It is also on record that the respected monarch was a Member, Legislative Council of Nigeria (1946-1951); Delegate, African Conference, London (1948); President, Western House of Chiefs (1952-1960); Member, Federal House of Representatives/Minister (1952-1954); led Nigeria’s delegation to Queen Elizabeth II’s Coronation (1953); and Member, Nigeria Constitutional Conferences (1953-1958).

“As the family remembers this awesome personality, knighted twice by the Queen of England, it gladdens the heart that his memory remains evergreen. Please, keep this alive, for the guidance and inspiration of the current and subsequent generations.

“May God give us more illustrious people in the mould of Ooni Adesoji Aderemi. Amen.’’(

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    24 mins ago

    Board recommends PRODA D-G suspension
    39 mins ago

    Over 6,000 police officers promoted, Oyebade now DIG
    52 mins ago

    Islamic State supporter jailed for plot to bomb London cathedral
    55 mins ago

    FG vows to punish perpetrators of attack on FMC Lokoja
    57 mins ago

    Why Adoke’s name was removed from Interpol’s wanted list – EFCC
    1 hour ago

    Covid-19: Ecobank Nigeria Restates Commitment to SMEs, Agric Sector
    1 hour ago

    Congested mortuaries: Group asks Wike to relax burial guidelines
    2 hours ago

    Video/Covid-19: Abia Governor Ikpeazu recovering, plays table tennis