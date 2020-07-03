COVID-19: Nigeria records 626 new cases, total now 27,110

Nigeria records 626 new cases of COVID 19 on Thursday with 13 lives also lost to complications from the virus across 20 States of the country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, which announced this on its twitter handle said with the new cases, the number of the confirmed virus in the country is now 27110.

Lagos leads the table of the new confirmed cases of the virus with 193 cases, followed by the Federal Capital Territory with 85.

Other states and the number of the cases are Oyo (41), Edo (38), Kwara (34), Abia (31), Ogun (29), Ondo (28), Rivers (26), Osun (21), Akwa Ibom (18), Delta (18), Enugu (15), Kaduna (13), Plateau (11), Borno (8),Bauchi (7), Adamawa (5), Gombe (4), Sokoto (1).

According to NCDC, till date, 27110 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, 10801 cases have been discharged and 616 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory