FG vows to punish perpetrators of attack on FMC Lokoja

Friday, July 3, 2020 3:16 pm


Federal Medical Centre,, Lokoja

Perpetrators of Wednesday attack on the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja will soon be brought to justice. Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), who doubles as Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, made the vow at the daily press briefing by the PTF in Abuja on Thursday.

Mustapha, who reacted angrily at the media briefing, described the assault on the federal institution as unacceptable and an embarrassment. He added that relevant security agencies are already investigating the attack.

“The PTF has received with great concern, reports about the attack on the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, Kogi State by some hoodlums. The PTF is particularly distressed and regrets the trauma to which medical workers, patients and others who went on their legitimate businesses were subjected.

“I wish to assure you that security agencies have been tasked with the responsibility for fishing out the criminal elements behind it and they will be brought to justice. We thank law abiding Nigerians for reporting the occurrence promptly,” he said.

Unknown gunmen stormed the Federal Medical Center in the heart of Lokoja on Wednesday and disrupted a COVID-19 press conference. The hospital had scheduled a media briefing for the day to demand a COVID-19 screening centre in the state and to also speak about the challenges health workers are facing with regard to the disease.

The hoodlums destroyed properties and made away with blood samples, laptops, phones, medical records and other personal effects. The hospital has since down tools.

