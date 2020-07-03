Gov. Lalong mourns LG Chair in Plateau, Mandyau

Gov. Lalong mourns LG Chair in Plateau, Mandyau

Friday, July 3, 2020 7:47 pm


Simon Lalong, Governor of Plateau State:

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau, on Friday expressed shock over the demise of Mr Ezekiel Mandyau, the Management Committee Chairman, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area (LGA).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Mandyau died on Thursday, at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH).

Lalong, in a condolence message issued by his Press Secretary, Dr Simon Makut, described as ‘shocking” the death of the chairman.

He said late Mandyau was a vibrant grassroots politician that connected well with his people and served them with integrity, vision and excellence.

“This is a great loss to Plateau State because the late Mandyau played a very key role in the implementation of the Rescue Agenda in his Local Government, particularly as it relates to security and infrastructure development.

“Because of his (Mandyau’s) leadership style, there was greater calm in Barkin Ladi as he adopted the early warning approach, as well as community engagement and dialogue style to resolve issues” he stated.

The governor said the state government would surely miss the late Chairman.

He consoled his immediate family; friends and associates; the people of Barkin Ladi, ALGON and the entire state over the sad development.

