Group appeals to Kogi Gov. over 11 months salary arrears

Group appeals to Kogi Gov. over 11 months salary arrears

Friday, July 3, 2020 5:50 pm


Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello


Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The plight of lecturers at the Kogi State College of Education Ankpa who are owed 11 months salary, has attracted the attention of a social cultural group, Unyogba Ejilogu.

The group has appealed to the State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello to look into the travails of the lecturers and take urgent steps to address the situation.

In a statement issued by its spokesperson, Rasak Abdulsalam, the group said the plight of the lecturers started soon after the commencement of staff verification exercise in the state.

According to him, most of the affected lecturers have served the college for more than a decade.

Abdulsalam appealed to the Governor, as the visitor of the institution and their employer, to also take into account the plight of their families whose breadwinners have been without salary in the last one year.

He also pleaded to the management of the institution to do anything humanly possible to rectify the salary impasse. Abdulsalam lamented that the pathetic situation has turned Senior Lecturers into beggars having been without their salary and entitlements for more that one year.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    6 mins ago

    Just in: Sanwo-Olu announces date for reopening of schools
    2 hours ago

    Buhari pays tribute to Late Ooni Aderemi, lauds his good deeds
    2 hours ago

    Board recommends PRODA D-G suspension
    2 hours ago

    Over 6,000 police officers promoted, Oyebade now DIG
    3 hours ago

    Islamic State supporter jailed for plot to bomb London cathedral
    3 hours ago

    FG vows to punish perpetrators of attack on FMC Lokoja
    3 hours ago

    Why Adoke’s name was removed from Interpol’s wanted list – EFCC
    3 hours ago

    Covid-19: Ecobank Nigeria Restates Commitment to SMEs, Agric Sector