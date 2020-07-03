Group appeals to Kogi Gov. over 11 months salary arrears

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The plight of lecturers at the Kogi State College of Education Ankpa who are owed 11 months salary, has attracted the attention of a social cultural group, Unyogba Ejilogu.

The group has appealed to the State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello to look into the travails of the lecturers and take urgent steps to address the situation.

In a statement issued by its spokesperson, Rasak Abdulsalam, the group said the plight of the lecturers started soon after the commencement of staff verification exercise in the state.

According to him, most of the affected lecturers have served the college for more than a decade.

Abdulsalam appealed to the Governor, as the visitor of the institution and their employer, to also take into account the plight of their families whose breadwinners have been without salary in the last one year.

He also pleaded to the management of the institution to do anything humanly possible to rectify the salary impasse. Abdulsalam lamented that the pathetic situation has turned Senior Lecturers into beggars having been without their salary and entitlements for more that one year.