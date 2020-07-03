Kogi gets Acting Chief Judge, President Customary Court of Appeal

Friday, July 3, 2020 6:50 pm


Governor Bello of Kogi State

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has approved the appointment of Justice H.A.Olusiyi  as the acting Chief Judge of the State.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Onogwu Muhammed said  Justice Bayo Olowosegun has also been appointed Acting President of the Customary Court of Appeal.

The statement said the appointments followed the demise of Justices Nasiru Ajana and Shaibu Atadoga

According to the statement both appointments are for a period of three months.

Ajanah, the former Chief Judge of the State died last Sunday June 28 at an Isolation Centre I Abuja after a brief illness. Shaibu former President of the Customary Court of Appeals to died a week earlier on Sunday June 21st also following a brief illness.

