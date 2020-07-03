Kwara announces minor cabinet reshuffle

Friday, July 3, 2020 9:48 pm


Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq


Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Friday announced a minor cabinet reshuffle involving five commissioners who are to move from one ministry to the other. The Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Rafiu Ajakaiye made this known in a statement.

Those affected are the Commissioner for Communication Olanrewaju Murtala who moves to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development; and Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Harriet Adenike Afolabi Oshatimehin who goes to the Ministry of Communication.

The statement said the Commissioner for Environment Architect Aliyu Mohammed Saifudeen switches to the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development;

Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development Hajia Aisha Ahman-Pategi moves to the Ministry of Special Duties; while the Commissioner for Special Duties Funke Juliana Oyedun goes to the Ministry of Environment.

