Late commissioner, a reliable colleague, compatriot – Gov. Akeredolu

Friday, July 3, 2020 12:22 am


Ondo Health Commissioner, Dr Wahab Adegbenro

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has described the late Dr Wahab Adegbenro, Commissioner for Health, as a reliable colleague and compatriot.

Akeredolu made this known on Thursday on his official Twitter handle, @RotimiAkeredolu.

According to the governor, Adegbenro’s calmness and dedication toward caring for everybody was loved by all.

“He will be sorely missed. My heartfelt condolences to his family,” Akeredolu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ondo State Government had earlier today directed flags raised at half-mast for seven days to mourn Adegbenro.

