Police arrest 3 alleged land grabbers in Ogun

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

Officers of Ogun Police Command have arrested three members of a notorious land grabbing syndicate who have been terrorizing Ota part of the State and its environs.

The spokesperson for the Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi in a statement explained that the suspects: Rufai Abdulkareem, Tobi Ajayi and Wasiu Oladipupo were arrested following a distress call received by the Police that some hoodlums numbering about ten operating on motorcycles and armed with dangerous weapons wer shooting sporadically at people working on a site at Owolabi Estate.

Seven of the workers sustained various degrees of gunshot injuries.

“Upon the distress call, the Area Commander Ota, Acp Monday Agbonnika quickly mobilized his anti-robbery men and moved to the scene. On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums took to their heels, but three of them were arrested while others escaped,” the Police said in the statement.

It added that one locally made single barrel pistol, three live cartridges and two expended cartridges were recovered from the suspects while the injured workers were taken to General hospital