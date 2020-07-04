16 killed in Kano fire incidents – Official

Saturday, July 4, 2020 5:28 pm


Fire (Illustration)

The Kano State Fire Service has confirmed 16 persons killed and property worth N40.6 million destroyed in various fire incidents in the past one month in the state.

The Service, however, said it saved 71 lives and property worth N120 million in 51 fire incidents recorded in June in the state.

Alhaji Saidu Muhammed, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Service, made the disclosure in a statement on Saturday in Kano.

Muhammed disclosed that the Service also received 50 rescue calls and 9 false alarms from the residents within the period under review.

He attributed the fire incidents to road accident; use of inferior electrical appliances as well as poor application of boiling ring, electrical appliances and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

Mohammed advised the residents of the state to exercise caution while handling electrical appliances to avoid fire incidents and urged parents to monitor their wards to discourage swimming in ponds and exposing themselves to hazards.

