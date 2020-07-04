Activist wants probe of attack on FMC Lokoja

A non Governmental Organization, Conscience for Human Rights and Conflict Resolution (CHRCR), has called for judicial probe into last Wednesday hoodlums attack on the Federal Medical Centre, FMC), Lokoja, the Kogi state capital.

In a statement signed by Idris Miliki Abdul its Executive Director, CHRCR, condemned the attack, noting that, Hospitals and all health institutions established by individual or government are to serve humanity and for the good of society.

He described the attack at the center as unfortunate, worrisome, unexpected and condemnable in all ramifications.

The statement reads in part “The invasion and violence attack, destruction of government properties and stealing of individual belongings that was perpetrated by armed hoodlums for unjust reasons.

“We wonder what should have led to that madness and art of hooliganism in a civilised world, and under a responsible government such should not happened. More worrisome, is the respond from Kogi State government, claiming that this ugly incident occurred as a result of non-attendant to a patient without a scientific and medical prove.

“It is noted that the relationship between the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Lokoja and the current government in Kogi State, since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic is not that of the best. For whatever reasons, that could be responsible for this is very worrisome development and very unfortunate.

“For the current government in Kogi State, that has existed for more than four years could not boast of verifiable investment in the health sector. Even the so called Isolation Centre, that is directly in front of the ruling party Secretariat, was built by the immediate administration before the emergence of Yahaya Bello.

“Four years down the line, and having received not less than 300 billion in statutory allocations, to both state and local government, the bailout funds, Paris Club, Infrastructural refund money and internally generated revenue, the health sector in Kogi state is at a sorry condition, as nothing magnificent has been added by this current administration.

“It is more dangerous, that Kogi State government officially announced in the wake of this attack, that whoever is rejected by the FMC, Lokoja, should be referred to the Specialist Hospital in Lokoja, also built by the previous administration in which the present government have failed to equip.

“Then on what medical strength can the Specialist Hospital in Kogi State take over the services of Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja?

We call on the Federal Government, particularly, the President of Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, elected by the people of Nigeria, Kogi people inclusive, in the interest of justice and rule of Law, to setup a judicial enquiry to be headed by a Judge of Federal High Court status, to reveal the immediate and remote causes of this dastardly act of attack of our famous and efficient Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Lokoja, and to punish the perpetrators, individuals or institutions.

“We call on the Nigeria Police, particularly the Inspector General of Police, not to let the people of Kogi State and Nigeria down at this crucial hour of need.

We challenge the Kogi State Government, particularly the Governor, or his commissioner of Information for a live public debate in both radio and television on their activities and achievement on COVID-19 in Kogi State.