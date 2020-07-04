Hushpuppi known for living an extravagant lifestyle and flaunting it on social media was arrested  recently in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and extradited to the U.S where he was arraingned a court, Friday morning.

He was accused of working with others to use the internet to steal millions of dollars from people and companies.

Abbas who faced 20 years in jail was accused of funding his  extravagant lifestyle with stolen money.

Huspuppi has also been seen with leaders of PDP in Dubai at different times with insinuations that some of the politicians have benefited from his scam schemes.   