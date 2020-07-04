Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC to investigate alleged links of leaders of main opposition Peoples Democratic Party and Dubai based fraudster, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi.



Hushpuppi known for living an extravagant lifestyle and flaunting it on social media was arrested recently in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and extradited to the U.S where he was arraingned a court, Friday morning. He was accused of working with others to use the internet to steal millions of dollars from people and companies. Abbas who faced 20 years in jail was accused of funding his extravagant lifestyle with stolen money. Huspuppi has also been seen with leaders of PDP in Dubai at different times with insinuations that some of the politicians have benefited from his scam schemes.

Yekini Nabena, Deputy National Publicity Secretary, APC in a statement on Saturday said reports of the criminal conspiracy linking the top echelon of the opposition PDP with Ray Hushpuppi should be a matter of serious interest to relevant authorities in Nigeria.

He noted that at different times, “Hushpuppi” was photographed in Dubai meeting with the PDP’s 2019 presidential candidate, Alh. Atiku Abubakar; former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; former Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; Senator Dino Melaye among other PDP stalwarts.

He added: “We note that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has already declared the arraigned Instagram celebrity wanted over fraud allegations. However, the EFCC, Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) and other sister agencies must investigate money laundering reports linking some PDP leaders and financiers to the Dubai-based international criminal ring.

“That the PDP leadership turned Dubai into their “Strategic” meeting place ahead of the 2019 general elections in Nigeria and “Hushpuppi’s” affinity with the PDP leadership is not mere coincidence.

“While relevant authorities investigate the nature of their relationship and business partnership, we also challenge the PDP leadership to do same by opening up on the nature of the relationship, particularly the kind of services the arrested “Hushpuppi” provided them.

“In the lead up to the Edo and Ondo governorship elections, we renew our call against monetised elections and vote buying schemes which the PDP has serially deployed in elections.

“We call on relevant authorities to up their guard to prevent these practices that threaten the sanctity of our elections. The people’s will and votes should determine elections, not illicit money used to buy votes.”