Buhari thanks ‘honest’ Nigerian student in Japan, Ikenna Nweke

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended a Nigerian doctorate student in University of Tsukuba, Japan, Mr Ikenna Nweke, who returned a missing wallet with huge sums of money to the police, and also turned down offer of a percentage by the authorities.

The president made the commendation in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Saturday.

President Buhari saluted Nweke for projecting the values of honesty, integrity and contentment that should be the hallmark of a people.

According to him, the good virtues and propriety are the hallmark of every culture in Nigeria, while crimes and criminalities are exceptions.

The president believed Nweke’s behaviour, coming at a period that the country needed a positive spotlight and close-up on its real values, ”clearly signposts what should hold the nation together, inspired by solid foundations laid by most families, religious bodies and communities for success in life.”

He wished Nweke all the best in his studies and work as a teaching assistant in same university.

He urged all Nigerians, home and abroad, to keep celebrating the age-old, irreplaceable attributes of honesty and decorum, and shun the microwaved, get-rich-quick tendencies that bring individual and collective shame.