Court of Appeal victory: Kogi Speaker congratulates Governor Bello

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly Prince Matthew Kolawole has congratulated Governor Yahaya Bello and his Deputy, Chief David Edward Onoja, on their victory at the Court of Appeal in Abuja against the Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Engr. Musa Wada, Natasha Akpoti of Social Democratic Party (SDP), Action Peoples Party, (APP), and Democratic Peoples’ Party (DPP) respectively.

The Speaker said it is heartwarming to receive the cheering news of the well deserved victory, stressing that truly those petitions lacked merit. He made this known in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Femi Ijagbemi.

He said the dismissal of all the cases are long envisaged as many of the points canvassed by the petitioners are based on hearsay, noting that the Appeal Court is on the right track.

He further said that the victory wouldn’t have come at a better time than this with the rigorous campaigns that earned the majority votes of the electorates across the 21 Local Government Areas in the State.

He urged the oppositions to drop whatever grievances they might have and join hands with Governor Yahaya Bello to move the State to the next level of development, noting that the election held on the 16th November, 2019 was squarely won by the All Progressive Congress (APC) and Governor Yahaya Bello overwhelmingly

He said the legislative arm under his watch with his colleagues will continue to collaborate with the Executive and other stakeholders to make laws that will enable Governor Bello-led administration to do more for the people of the State.