Juju music maestro, Chief Ebenezer Obey is not dead contrary to rumours circulating like wild fire on social media, a member of the musician’s band, Tunji Odunbanku, has said.

BBC News Yoruba quoted Odunbabku as saying that he spoke with Obey today and the juju exponent was alright.

He also dismissed the rumour that Ebenezer Obey is outside the country.

According to him, the veteran Juju musician is alive and well and and is presently in Lagos.