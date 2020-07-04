Edo 2020: PMAN rallies support for ADC candidate

The Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN) has called for support for Mabel Oboh, the Deputy Governorship Candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the upcoming Edo governorship election.

Mr Obi Casmir, PMAN National President, made the call in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

Casmir said the group was soliciting support for Oboh because of her significant contributions to development of grassroots music in the country.

“The PMAN household is happy with the emergence of Mrs Oboh as Deputy Governorship Candidate in Edo State, we are therefore soliciting for support of ADC that have found her worthy of the position.

“Her numerous contributions to the PMAN family and general development of grassroots music in the country from onset, is remarkable and still making efforts to solidify the present PMAN.

“We are proud of you, glad to be identified with your aspirations, praying for your victory and successful election and we want to assure you that we are solidly with you,” he said.

Casmir, fondly called Voombastic Uncle P, said that Oboh was a major key to Ajegunle music as she provided the first digital studio in Ajegunle (JAHOHA STUDIO).

According to him, the JAHOHA Studio, managed by her younger brother, John Oboh, a.k.a ‘Mighty Mouse,’ served as stepping stone which most major artistes in Nigeria passed through.

“Some of the known musicians that thrilled the society with their albums are Daddy Shokey, African China, Black Face, Marvellous Benji, 2face, Daddy Fresh and my very self, Voombastic Uncle P,” he said.

Edo Governorship election is slated for Sept. 19.