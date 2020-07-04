Flood takes over Abeokuta roads, as Ogun River overflows 

Flood takes over Abeokuta roads, as Ogun River overflows 

Saturday, July 4, 2020 11:45 pm


Early morning downpour that occurred in Abeokuta metropolis on Saturday had created problem of flood for some residents and motorists in the city.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the heavy downpour had destroyed many property in the affected areas, especially houses at the back of Ogun River.

Among the property destroyed were personal belongings of some people which  were washed away by the flood and also the destruction of building fence in other areas.

Mostly affected areas included Kuto, Isale-Igbein, Lanfewa, Amolaso, Ijeun-Titun, Ago-Ijesa, Abiola way, Isale Abetu, Sokori, Igbore, Oke Mosan and Isale Ake area, all in Abeokuta South and North Local Government Areas of the state.

A correspondent who visited some of the areas; reports that residents were counting their losses and pleaded with the state government to come to their rescue.

The popular Ogun River was filled to the brim while vehicles on the roads were trapped in the flood.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Spokesman, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) in Ogun, said that
officers from the command had been deployed to control traffic.

Akinbiyi explained that the command had already issued traffic alert informing motorists about the state of the roads and where they should ply.

“Those going through inward and outward should not pass through Leme axis because of the flooding. They should go through Kuto so that they can navigate their route down to Idi Aba and other areas.

“Our men are at the Governor’s office axis, Iyana mortuary, Sapon, Ibara under bridge and Brewery area, to ensure the roads are free of crashes,” he said.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    11 mins ago

    Buhari appoints new Executive Secretary for NCPC
    2 hours ago

    Court of Appeal victory: Kogi Speaker congratulates Governor Bello
    3 hours ago

    Re: Wike vindicates Buharists: The Wike that I know
    4 hours ago

    No apology after 15 million murders
    5 hours ago

    Appeal Court dismisses APP, DPP, SDP petitions against Kogi Gov.
    5 hours ago

    N-Power: 109,823 beneficiaries now business owners- Minister
    5 hours ago

    Just in: Yahaya Bello floors Wada, PDP at Appeal Court
    6 hours ago

    Buhari thanks ‘honest’ Nigerian student in Japan, Ikenna Nweke