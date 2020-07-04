Flood takes over Abeokuta roads, as Ogun River overflows 

Early morning downpour that occurred in Abeokuta metropolis on Saturday had created problem of flood for some residents and motorists in the city.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the heavy downpour had destroyed many property in the affected areas, especially houses at the back of Ogun River.

Among the property destroyed were personal belongings of some people which were washed away by the flood and also the destruction of building fence in other areas.

Mostly affected areas included Kuto, Isale-Igbein, Lanfewa, Amolaso, Ijeun-Titun, Ago-Ijesa, Abiola way, Isale Abetu, Sokori, Igbore, Oke Mosan and Isale Ake area, all in Abeokuta South and North Local Government Areas of the state.

A correspondent who visited some of the areas; reports that residents were counting their losses and pleaded with the state government to come to their rescue.

The popular Ogun River was filled to the brim while vehicles on the roads were trapped in the flood.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Spokesman, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) in Ogun, said that

officers from the command had been deployed to control traffic.

Akinbiyi explained that the command had already issued traffic alert informing motorists about the state of the roads and where they should ply.

“Those going through inward and outward should not pass through Leme axis because of the flooding. They should go through Kuto so that they can navigate their route down to Idi Aba and other areas.

“Our men are at the Governor’s office axis, Iyana mortuary, Sapon, Ibara under bridge and Brewery area, to ensure the roads are free of crashes,” he said.