Gov. Dave Umahi, aides test positive for COVID-19

Saturday, July 4, 2020 11:31 am


Governor David Umahi:

Governor Dave Umahi, Ebonyi State became the latest Nigerian state chief executive to test positive to COVID-19.

The Governor announced that he tested positive for the virus in a statement issued on Saturday morning’

He added that some of his close aides also tested positive for the virus after undergoing COVID-19 test.

Umahi however added that he and his aides are asymptomatic and have gone into isolation as recommended by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

Confirming the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abakaiki, Umahi’s Special Assistant on Media, Mr Francis Nwaze, confirmed that some close aides of the governor also tested positive to the disease.

Nwaze confirmed that he he has isolated in line with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) protocols.

“The governor has directed his Deputy, Dr Kelechi , to coordinate the state’s fight against the disease and appealed to the citizens to take the NCDC protocols seriously.

“He will currently be working from ‘home’ and will be conducting all meetings virtually,” Nwaze confirmed.

Umahi on July 2, announced that he was expecting his second COVID-19 test result on July 3 and will make it public.

Umahi while swearing-in newly appointed state Executive Council (EXCO) members among other appointees said that he had directed all those who worked in the state’s 2020 budget review team to immediately undergo COVID-19 test.

“We are finalising the state’s budget review as required by the World Bank and after such hard work, most us ‘broke down’ and are being treated of malaria.’’

He recalled that he had earlier tested negative to the virus from a test conducted after a hectic adaptation to the state’s newly introduced accounting system in March.

