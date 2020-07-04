How Hushpuppi tried to dupe Premier League club of $124 million

Yesterday, Friday, 3 July 2020, the United States authorities revealed that an English Premier League club was among the victims the Nigerian fraudster Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, also known as Hushpuppi, conspired to defraud.

According to a report by Andrew John Innocenti, Special Agent, Federal Bureau of Investigation: “Co -conspirator 1 then sent messages to ABBAS about the apparent victims. First, Coconspirator 1 sent the name of an English Premier League football club, listing the club’s address as the stadium where the club plays. Coconspirator 1 also wrote, “Amount 100M £,” indicating that the fraudulent transaction would be for g 100 million. Second, Coconspirator 1 sent the name of a K. company with an address in Edinburgh, Scotland, and wrote, “Amount 200m £.” Coconspirator 1 then added, “We swapped ur acc under 2 contracts . Tomorow morning we will send u the previous payment and amount with future paymanet and amount [¶] Can I have 1 more for tomorow to swap pls.”

Also the US Department of Justice said Hushpuppi, as reported by upshotreports, will face criminal charges, alleging he conspired to launder hundreds of millions of dollars from business email compromise (BEC) frauds and other scams, “including schemes targeting a U.S. law firm, a foreign bank and an unnamed English Premier League soccer club.”

Department of Justice said in a statement on Friday: “Abbas and others further conspired to launder hundreds of millions of dollars from other fraudulent schemes and computer intrusions, including one scheme to steal £100 million (approximately $124 million) from an English Premier League soccer club, the complaint alleges.”

The report has it further: “Abbas, popularly known as Huspuppi was arrested earlier in June along with Olalekan Jacob Ponle, also known as Woodberry and 10 others.

The 12 suspects were arrested in six simultaneous raids carried out by the e-police unit of the Dubai Police.

The gang was responsible for Dh1.6 billion (about N169 billion) fraud involving over 1.9 million victims. Items worth N15.845 billion (Dh 150 million) were also seized.

13 luxury cars worth N2. 640 billion (Dh 25 million), 21 laptops, 47 smartphones, 15 memory storage devices, 5 external hard drives and 800, 000 emails of potential victims were also recovered from the gang.

Their arrest in an operation codenamed Fox Hunt 2 came after about four months of painstaking investigations into their activities., during which their social media activities were monitored by the highly trained police unit.

The video posted by the Dubai Media Office said their police were able to track the locations of the suspected fraudsters using their social media activities.

The Dubai Police said the Hushpuppi and his gang specialised in hacking corporate emails and then send fictitious messages to the clients of the companies whose email accounts they have hacked to redirect financial transactions and bank details to their own accounts.

“This was a challenging case, one that spanned international boundaries, traditional financial systems and the digital sphere,” said Jesse Baker, Special Agent in Charge of the United States Secret Service, Los Angles Field Office.

The DoJ affidavit alleges that Abbas and others committed a BEC scheme that defrauded a client of a New York-based law firm out of approximately $922,857 in October 2019.

DoJ said Abbas and co-conspirators allegedly tricked one of the law firm’s paralegals into wiring money intended for the client’s real estate refinancing to a bank account that was controlled by Abbas and the co-conspirators.

The Dubai Police said he and Woodberry were extradited to the United States this week to face charges of money laundering. If convicted, Hushpuppi would face a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.”

