Just in: Yahaya Bello floors Wada, PDP at Appeal Court

Just in: Yahaya Bello floors Wada, PDP at Appeal Court

Saturday, July 4, 2020 6:53 pm


Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Saturday dismissed the petition of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and its candidate against the victory of Governor Yahaya Bello in the November 2019 Kogi governorship election.

The appellate court, in a unanimous judgment upheld the ruling of the Tribunal which earlier dismissed Wada and PDP petition

The five-man panel led by Justice Adamu Jauro had reserved judgments in the suit challenging the decision of the Kogi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which upheld the election of Bello on 30 June after listening to arguments from the lawyers to the parties.

Details later

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    29 mins ago

    Buhari thanks ‘honest’ Nigerian student in Japan, Ikenna Nweke
    37 mins ago

    Lagos boat mishap: Death toll rises to 5
    1 hour ago

    Ebenezer Obey not dead
    1 hour ago

    Edo 2020: PMAN rallies support for ADC candidate
    1 hour ago

    Another ex- Nsukka LG Chair, Chinwe Ugwu, is dead
    2 hours ago

    16 killed in Kano fire incidents – Official
    2 hours ago

    ‘Apostle’ arrested for allegedly raping minor for 5 years in Kaduna
    2 hours ago

    53 years after Biafra: You committed evil against Igbo, Frederick Forsyth attacks Britain, his own country