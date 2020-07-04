Mikail Mumuni becomes Corporate Affairs Manager, Babalakin’s Resort International

Saturday, July 4, 2020 12:00 pm


Mikail Mumuni, Corporate Affairs Manager, Babalakin’s Resort International

Resort International Ltd., a project development group with active involvement in the real estate, infrastructure, construction and aviation sectors which has Dr Wale Babalakin SAN as Chairman has appointed Mr. Mikail Adegoke MUMUNI as its new Group Corporate Affairs Manager.

Member companies of Resort International Group include Bi-Courtney Limited, Bi-Courtney Aviation Services and Stabillini Visinoni.
A seasoned journalist, Mikail Mumuni has about three decades of journalism practice at top-rated newspapers and magazines in Nigeria such as The Democrat newspaper, TELL magazine, The Punch newspapers, The Sun newspapers, Newswatch magazine and newspapers, The Westerner magazine, Nigerian Compass newspapers as well as two online newspapers – The State Online and The Shield Online.
He has in the course of his journalism career covered many important assignments in Nigeria, West Africa, Europe, Japan and the United States.
The Abeokuta, Ogun State-born journalist is a member of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP).
-Credit: Adegbenro Adebanjo
