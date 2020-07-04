Mother seeks justice for son allegedly killed over ‘toilet fee’ in Rivers

Saturday, July 4, 2020 7:35 am


Chukwudi: allegedly beaten to death

Mother of a 27 years old boy, Chukwudi Worgu who was allegedly beaten to death by his landlady for refusing to pay his toilet fees in the compound where he resides is now seeking for justice for son.
Theresa, who is based in Anambra State told journalists she had to abandon her petty trade to come into Rivers state due to the poor attitude of the security agents investigating the killing of her son.
She explained that the sad incident occurred early this year. She said her husband who has been following the case became sick and could no longer continue with the matter, so she had to step in.

Mrs Worgu: demands justice over slain son

The angry mother said she will not allow the alleged murder of her son to be swept under the carpet by the security agencies.
She called on the relevant security agencies to come to her rescue by seeking justice for her late son, Chukwudi
The family’s awyer , Arochukwu Ogbonna expressed worry that when the case of murder was reported to the Police, arrest was made but the suspect was discharged without trial.
He said ‘’If the police may have compromised on the matter then the security agencies should come plain on the matter and tell them instead of dismissing the mother of the boy.
When contacted, the Rivers State Police Public Relations officer, Nnamdi Omoni  said that the matter is still under investigation and that culprit will be brought to justice.
He said no body is above the law and there would not an exemption, moreso in a capital offence like murder.
