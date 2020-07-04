Ogun Governor sets up committee for reopening of schools

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

Ogun Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has set up a committee that will develop guidelines for a safe reopening of schools for students at the final year or transition classes in the State.

Gov Abiodun in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Kunle Somorin said the committee is to guide reopening of schools for certificate students as directed by the Federal government to resume and write their examination.

On the recent lifting of the ban on interstate travels by the federal government, he said the State will monitor the development to determine its impact on the COVID-19 situation and will not hesitate to make appropriate adjustment, in consultation with the federal government.

The statement reiterated further that the state government will continue to be deliberate, cautious, focused and balanced in its approach and place highest priority on public safety over and above any other consideration in its efforts to flatten the curve of the dreaded COVID-19 virus in the State.

The Governor also noted that available data and opinions of experts continue to indicate that the fight against the virus is far from being won.

The statement read further that “a total number of 4,072 people have been tested out of which 898 tested positive. Amongst the positive cases, 609 have been successfully treated and discharged. Sadly, there have been a total of 19 deaths with 270 active cases. One of our border Local Governments is one of the Local Governments with the highest number of cases in the country because of the level of testing.

“This high level of prevalence may also be obtainable in other Local Governments as we ramp up testing.

“All these emphasize the need for us to exercise high level of restraint as the State can neither afford more fatalities or allow the rate of sickness to outnumber the capacity to manage the sick.

“Consequently, we are extending our current Phase of eased restrictions for another two weeks. As usual, we will continuously review and modify the guidelines in response to data from the field and expert opinions.”

“Meanwhile the usual ease of Monday-Friday commerce activities remains in place and lockdown of Saturdays and Sundays also in place, while churches and mosques remain closed.

“Observation of dusk-to-dawn curfew as directed by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) i.e. between 10.00pm and 4.00am daily.

The governor, however reminded the people of the state to always remember to wear a face mask.

“Only one passenger is still allowed for motorcycles and two passengers only for tricycles.

“Taxi cabs and buses still have 60% limitation on their carrying capacity and the measure to arrest and impound any driver that contravenes this in our State is still in force and other public places like bars,restaurants, barber shop,spas remain as directed.

“While noting the recent lifting of the ban on interstate travels by the federal government, the State will monitor this development to determine its impact on the COVID-19 situation and will not hesitate to make appropriate adjustment, in consultation with the federal government.

“Schools are to remain shut. A committee has been set up to engage all stakeholders – public and private school owners – and develop Guidelines for a safe reopening of our schools, especially to allow certificate classes to resume and write their examinations.

Bank/Financial Institutions are to continue their normal operations as allowed in Phase two.

The Governor said he appreciates the understanding and cooperation of the people of the State while emphasizing that despite all the restrictions and government efforts, each individual taking personal responsibility is at the heart of the effort to combat a common enemy.

“We are confronted with tough choices in this fight with an invisible enemy.

“Our administration will always err on the side of safety and security of our people without whom there cannot be a future not to talk of Building Our Future Together Agenda. The inconveniences imposed by the pandemic are regrettable but are smaller prices to pay than the safety and health of our people”, the statement concluded.