Police nab 2 alleged motorcycle thieves in Ogun

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

Men of the Ogun Police Command have arrested two alleged robbers who specialized in snatching motorcycle within Mowe/Ofada area of the state.

The suspects: Feranmi Ajimosun and Samuel Awotile, according to the police were arrested following a complaint by one Akinola Adenekan at Mowe Police Division that he picked them on his motorcycle as passengers from Mowe going to Ofada.

He stated further that on getting to Ofada road, one of them suddenly turned his neck violently from behind while the second one brought out a cutlass with which he used to machetes him on the forehead.

While he was struggling with them, some passersby met them at the scene and the two of them took to their heels.

Upon the report, the DPO Mowe division, SP Marvis Jayeola quickly detailed his detectives to unravel those behind the dastard act.

The detectives embarked on an intelligence based investigation which eventually led them to Ijere Worogudu Village where one of the suspects was apprehended. He then led the police to arrest of the second suspect at Ogunrun phase II Abule Afa in Mowe.

According to the Police, on interrogation, the suspects confessed being the brain behind cases of motorcycle theft in Mowe/Ofada and its environs.

Items recovered from them are: One cutlass, two phones, assorted charms and another Bajaj motorcycle which they confessed to have been snatched from another of their victim.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police Cp Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) for discreet investigation.